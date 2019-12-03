Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD RAIDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD "UNCLE RON" RAIDY


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD "UNCLE RON" RAIDY Obituary
BARTLETT - Ronald "Uncle Ron" Raidy, 69, of Bartlett since 1993, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at home. Born March 5, 1950 in Oak Park. Ron's passion was Civil War reenactments and was a member of the Stanford's Battery. He had a way with people and was incredibly handy; Ron could fix anything. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Beloved husband of 45 year to Karin (nee Soderlund), Loving father of Cherilyn, Kristina; cherished son of the late Robert and Johanna (nee Fick); twin brother of Robert (Penny) and brother of Marilyn; dear brother-in-law of Gloria (Bud), Gail (late Eddie), John (Janice) and late Mary (David); uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and was a loving godfather. Visitation 3:00p.m. until time of service 7:30p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Following services cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , , would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -