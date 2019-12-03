|
|
BARTLETT - Ronald "Uncle Ron" Raidy, 69, of Bartlett since 1993, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at home. Born March 5, 1950 in Oak Park. Ron's passion was Civil War reenactments and was a member of the Stanford's Battery. He had a way with people and was incredibly handy; Ron could fix anything. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Beloved husband of 45 year to Karin (nee Soderlund), Loving father of Cherilyn, Kristina; cherished son of the late Robert and Johanna (nee Fick); twin brother of Robert (Penny) and brother of Marilyn; dear brother-in-law of Gloria (Bud), Gail (late Eddie), John (Janice) and late Mary (David); uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and was a loving godfather. Visitation 3:00p.m. until time of service 7:30p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Following services cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , , would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019