Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
RONALD SEBASTIAN


1947 - 2019
RONALD SEBASTIAN Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Ronald Sebastian was born on January 20, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to William and Betty (nee Smith) Sebastian. He died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home in Arlington Heights. Mr. Sebastian, along with his wife, was owner of Des Plaines Hobbies since 1983. He formerly worked with his father at Sebastian Realty in Des Plaines, then for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad as a brakeman, and later with the National Transportation Safety Board as an accident investigator. He served in the Army as a "Dustoff" pilot during the Vietnam War, and was a former helicopter flight instructor at Glenview Naval Air Base. Ron would always say with a grin "don't do anything I wouldn't do" and those who knew and loved him are grateful that he did so much. Throughout his life Ron had the privilege of getting to know many people. Anyone lucky enough to come into contact with Ron was guaranteed a conversation, either through his storytelling or while receiving his readily dispensed wisdom and advice. His expertise and vast knowledge was much utilized in the model railroad industry, and he carried that knowledge into his daily interactions with both employees and customers at Des Plaines Hobbies. When it was time to take a break from the hobby shop, Ron spent a lot of time with family, visiting his children and grandchildren and traveling with his wife throughout the United States and abroad. His generosity, kindness and humor will be remembered fondly. Ronald is survived by his wife, Susan (nee Dolan) Sebastian; his daughters, Christine (Chris) Stigall and Kathleen (Matt) Gaudynski; his grandchildren, Madeline, Will, Drew, Anna, Benjamin and Harrison; his siblings, Debra Ann (Patrick) O'Brien, David M., and William B. Sebastian; and his many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights, Illinois. Funeral Service 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment is at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to The , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
