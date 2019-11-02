Daily Herald Obituaries
RONALD FORDHAM
RONALD W. FORDHAM


1963 - 2019
WARRENVILLE - Ronald W. Fordham, age 55, a resident of Warrenville, passed away October 31, 2019. He was born December 4, 1963 in Princeton, Illinois to William and Marilyn Fordham. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Fordham; his sisters, Barbara (Jeff) Beauchem, Brenda Smith and Betty (Owen) Lundeen; his nieces and nephews, Amy, Amanda (fiance Reilly Crofton) and Alyssa Beauchem; Nicole (Andrew) McNeeley and Christina Bailey; Jonathan Fisher, Jacob (Alexa) Fisher and Emily Fisher. Also survived by his great-niece and nephews, Zoe, Liam, Bale and Linkin. He was preceded in death by his father, William Fordham. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Faith Evangelical Covenant Church, 2001 Lakeview Dr., Wheaton, Illinois 60189 where a funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery, 1013 Park Ave., W, Princeton, IL 61356, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial gifts may be directed to Faith Covenant Church. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
