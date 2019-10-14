Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD W. JOHNSTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD W. JOHNSTON Obituary
Ronald W. Johnston was born September 16, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to William and Lorraine Johnston. He honorably served in the Vietnam War as a paratrooper for the United States Army. On October 18, 1968, he married Donna Lee McGohan. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and loved music. He was a longtime resident of Northbrook, Illinois and retired in Huntley, Illinois. Ron died at the age of 74 on July 24, 2019. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Donna. He is survived by his children, Brian (Traci) Johnston, Jeffrey (Kathi), Johnston and Melissa Johnston (Catherine), by his sisters, Janice (Jim) Gorska and Julie (Fred) Niehaus and by his six grandchildren, Taylor, Tegan, Sheridan, Ian, Simon and Oliver. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 19, 10:00am until the 11:00am service all at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now