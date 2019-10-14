|
Ronald W. Johnston was born September 16, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to William and Lorraine Johnston. He honorably served in the Vietnam War as a paratrooper for the United States Army. On October 18, 1968, he married Donna Lee McGohan. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and loved music. He was a longtime resident of Northbrook, Illinois and retired in Huntley, Illinois. Ron died at the age of 74 on July 24, 2019. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Donna. He is survived by his children, Brian (Traci) Johnston, Jeffrey (Kathi), Johnston and Melissa Johnston (Catherine), by his sisters, Janice (Jim) Gorska and Julie (Fred) Niehaus and by his six grandchildren, Taylor, Tegan, Sheridan, Ian, Simon and Oliver. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 19, 10:00am until the 11:00am service all at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2019