GRAYSLAKE - Visitation for Ronald W. Pohl, 84, is 9-10 AM Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Mary of the Annunciation, 22333 W. Erhart Rd., Mundelein, IL. Funeral mass will follow at 10 AM at church. Ron was born September 8, 1935 in Chicago and died October 20, 2019 at home. He enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Brick Layers Union for over 50 years. Ron is survived by his loving children, Ronald W. Pohl Jr., Candice Pohl and Therese Schamne, his grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Lauren and Alexandra. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol, and his son-in-law James Schamne. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 24, 2019