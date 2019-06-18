Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD WELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD "SCOTT" WELLS


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald "Scott" Wells, 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by his family in Lake Forest, IL. He was born September 10, 1947 in Libertyville to the late Warren and Barbara (nee Olson) Wells and was a graduate of Libertyville High School. Scott took great pride in being a United States Marine, serving his country during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he married his bride of 48 years, Dorothy (nee Matusek) on May 29, 1971, worked for the Village of Lake Bluff for 25 years and raised three children. He will be remembered as a self-proclaimed scratch golfer (only when he kept score), and a fierce fan of the Chicago Bears. He was a very humble, wise and kind man, who had very few regrets. He was always quick to share a funny comment or a story about his grandchildren, whom he loved so very much. Surviving is his wife, Dorothy Wells; 3 children, Nikkie (Carlos) Vargas, Christopher (Denise) Wells and Vikkie (fiance Oney Villarreal) Wells; 8 grandchildren, Melissa, Halee, Andon, Aydan, Mason, Mia, Ella and Oliviya and by siblings, Roger (Mary) Wells, Casey Wells, Leslie (the late Gary) Longabaugh and Curtis Wells. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Followed by interment at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the . For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now