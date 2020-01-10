|
|
Ronald William Arder, 84, of Saint Charles, IL and Bradenton, FL, formerly of Dundee, IL passed away at home on January 7, 2020. Ron was born in Chicago, IL on January 6, 1936. Ron was founder, owner and operator of Lightning Metal Specialties in Elk Grove Village, IL from 1965-2000. He enjoyed travel and golf as well as all types of sports, but he enjoyed nothing more than telling a joke... or two! Ron was also an avid sports memorabilia collector. Ron was married to Eileen (Price) for 37 years before her death in 1994. He married Leona (Zymetzke) in 2001. Ron is survived by his wife Leona, his five children: Lorraine (Robert), Terriann (Jim), Carolyn, Diane (Robert) Ron, Jr. (Tina); grandchildren Jason (Valerie), Jimmy (Sarah), David (Hannah), Lauren, Veronica, Daniel, Nick, Jeremy, Jessica, Olivia; four stepsons Doug (Cheryl), Curtis, Eric (Anne), Darren (Heidi) and other family and friends. Ron is preceded in death by his father William R. Arder and his mother Emily (Barzin) Langusch. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at The First Congregational Church of Dundee, 900 S Eighth St., West Dundee IL. Burial will follow at Saint Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Hampshire IL. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1pm to 6pm at Miller Funeral Home 504 W Main St., West Dundee IL and from 10-11am on Monday, January 13, 2020 the First Congregational Church of Dundee. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Eileen M Arder Memorial Foundation C/O Feinberg School of Medicine 1201 Davis St. Evanston, IL 60208. To leave an on-line condolence please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 10, 2020