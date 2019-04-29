ELGIN - Ronald William Healer, 62, passed away April 26, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Ronald was born Oct. 24, 1956 in Chicago, to his loving parents, Robert and Jeannette Healer. Ronald graduated from Schaumburg High School in 1974, where he ran Cross Country and earned full scholarship for college. Ronald earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting at North Central College in Naperville, IL and later worked as an accounting manager at Blyth. Ronald was married to the love of his life, Jean, for 37 years. Loved ones will remember Ronald as an outgoing, fun-loving, personable man who was hard-working and lived life to the fullest. His determination, strength and positive outlook carried him through his diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis. In his free time, Ronald enjoyed restoring furniture, White Sox baseball, golfing and spending time with his family. He also served as a lector at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elgin. Ronald is survived by his dear wife, Jean; his daughter, Kristen (Jeff) Tait; parents, Robert and Jeannette Healer; sister Carol (Jim) Ringemann; grandchildren Ethan and Liam Tait; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5 to 9p.m. Tuesday April 30, at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL, 60120. Mass will be at 10a.m. Wednesday May 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 400 Fulton St, Elgin, IL 60120. Interment will be at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, 8600 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714. For more information call the funeral home, 847-741-1128. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Race to Erase MS online, https://www.erasems.org/contribute/ Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary