Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
ROSALEE K. HOSKINS


1933 - 2019
ROSALEE K. HOSKINS Obituary
Rosalee K. Hoskins, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home in Libertyville. She was born May 29, 1933 in Dekalb, IL, was formerly of Chicago and McHenry, living in Libertyville since 1958. She was the former secretary and bookkeeper for Anchor Coupling, Inc., Libertyville News Agency and retired from Peterson Sand & Gravel in Libertyville. Rosalee was very artistic and enjoyed oil painting and collecting owls. Surviving are her 3 children, Evelyn Hoskins, Anita (William) Davellis and Karl Hoskins; 5 grandchildren, Kayla, Diana, Abbey, Will and Skylar and by a sister, Georgia Durec. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Donald "Dick" Hoskins and brother, Robert Averill. A visitation will begin 9:00 a.m. followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
