Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd
Buffalo Grove, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd
Buffalo Grove, IL
ROSALIE A. BRUNO


1932 - 2019
Rosalie A. Bruno, born August 16, 1932 in Chicago, to Michael and Margaret, nee Gilio, Pellico. Mrs. Bruno worked as an Administrative Assistant for the States Attorney's Office and later for a local business. Rosalie was a librarian at St. Hilary's Elementary School in Chicago. She was involved in the St. Hilary's Mother's Club and Parish Counsel. Later Rosalie and her husband Louis moved to Arlington Heights and were members at St. Edna Catholic Church. She was actively involved with Women of St. Edna. Rosalie loved being with family and friends, shopping and traveling. Rosalie is remembered as having a contagious laugh to share with all. Survived by her children, Louis M. (Randie) Bruno and Sandy (Daniel) DiCaro; grandchildren Dana (Paul) Galati, Michael (Heidi Kotilinek) DiCaro and Rachel (Hunter Whitten) Bruno; great grandson Dominic Galati; several nieces and nephews and dear cousins. Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband Louis H. Bruno, her parents and her sister Teresa (Victor) Grassini. Visitation Saturday, 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd, Buffalo Grove, with a Mass to follow at 11:00 A.M. . Entombment at All Saints. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Organization, Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
