Rosalie Ann "Rodie" Wright (nee Stearns), 80, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home in Arlington Heights, IL. She was born on October 23,1939 in Beverly, MA. The daughter of Carleton and Ruth (nee Dennett) Stearns and sister of Ruth W. (Elton) Beard and Marjorie S. (Raymond) Wood. She graduated from Danvers High School, Fryeburg Academy and Westbrook Jr. College. She is survived by her former husband, William E. Wright, loving daughters, Cynthia LaCosse, Margaret Wright and Julie Wright and her grandsons, Brendan Thielsen, Justin LaCosse, Kevin LaCosse and Jacob Wright and several nieces and nephews. Rosalie was hardworking and active. She worked for the in Boston and then after her children were in school, Care Animal Hospital and Gandalf Data, Inc. She enjoyed playing bridge and watching sports especially when her grandsons were playing. Her favorite pro teams were the Patriots, Bruins and the Bears. Her family will miss her many stories of childhood in New England and how she loved to laugh. Funeral services will be private. Information, 847-253-0224.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020