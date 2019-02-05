Rosalie Marie (Hund) Franzen born August 12, 1933 to Charles and Rose Hund in Oak Park, IL died after deciding she no longer wanted heroic treatment for various illnesses that accumulated over the past few years. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Rose Hund, her husband Ed "Bud" Franzen, a son Jimmy, a daughter Barbara and her brother Charlie. She married Ed on April 19, 1951 and followed him to Germany where he was stationed in the Army, and they had their first son. They returned to Illinois where they had eight more children. After retirement she and Ed moved to Tennessee and bought 55 rural acre and lived for the next 20 years. She is survived by her brother Tom (Pat) Hund, sister-in-law Elaine Hund and her remaining children, Kenneth, Michael, Timothy (Joann) and Carol Franzen, Eileen (Jerry) Stephens, Patricia (Paul) Harris and David (Kim) Franzen as well as 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren ranging in age from one month to 11 years old. She will be missed mightily. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rosalie's name to the or the . Visitation Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 9-10:15 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM at St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates. Interment will be held privately at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For information, please call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary