|
|
BARTLETT - Rosalie T. Martens, 86, died Monday, April 8, 2019. Born November 19, 1932 in Chicago. Rosalie enjoyed volunteering for the 85th division of the U.S. Army and her military life with her husband. She liked fine jewelry and traveling but her greatest passion was her family. Beloved wife of the late Egon; loving mom of Annette (Peter) DalSanto, Carolyn (Patrick) Weyers, Terry (Gloria) Cooper, Linda (Mitch) Moore and Irene (Mike) Hanley; cherished grandma of 13 grandkids, 21 great-grandkids and 4 great-great-grandkids; dear aunt of Marcie and Elaine; kind cousin of Alice; and special friend of Tom Speara. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Funeral Monday, 10:30a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Fort Sheridan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Army Emergency Relief Fund, www.aerhq.org, would be appreciated. Go Army! For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2019