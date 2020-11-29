1/
ROSALYN F. RUBINO
1923 - 2020
PALATINE - Rosalyn F. Rubino (nee Barberini), 97, was born on August 20, 1923, in Chicago. Married to late August L. Rubino on June 16,1946, at Our Lady of the Angles Church in Chicago. Daughter of the late Donato (the late Rose Pilolla) Barberini. Sister to the late Mary Rose (the late Salvatore) Rubino. Sister to late Andrew (the late Mary Sanfratello) Barberini Predeceased by two older brothers in Bari, Italy. Mother to the late Lewis A. "Lucky" Rubino (Mary Judith Spartley). Grandmother to William, Michael and Christina (Eric) Peterson. Great-Grandmother of six. Mother to Andrienne-Rose S. Rubino (Babe) and her companion, David A. Chavez. Stepsister-in-law to Wanda (the late Stanley) Norman and the late Angela (the late Frank) Ptaszek. Rosalyn attended Marshall High School in Chicago Class of 1942. In her 97 years she accomplished so much. She rolled bandages for the Red Cross during WWII, worked for Continental Casualty Company in Chicago for the Railroad Division, Montgomery Wards and Wieboldt's Department Stores. Rosalyn loved doing needlepoint, embroidery work and embroidery cut out work. Her favorite season was Christmas putting up the family tree displaying the manger her husband made the first year they were married. She also loved collecting or receiving beautiful teacups for her collection. She supported the U.S. Navy while Lucky and Judy served for 20 years. The highlight was being escorted aboard USS Roosevelt and USS Lexington Aircraft Carriers. She also sent care packages to her grandson, William, who served in US Army while he was stationed in Korea and Iraq. She enjoyed traveling to where Lucky and Judy were stationed. She also traveled to England with Babe to visit dear friends. Rosalyn was an aunt and great aunt to many. A very dear friend to so many who will be greatly missed. For information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
