Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:30 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Immaculate Church
410 W. Washington Blvd
Oak Park, IL
ROSANN D. WARD


1930 - 2019
ROSANN D. WARD Obituary
WHEATON - Rosann D. Ward, nee McCann, formerly of Beverly, IL, was born in 1930, and passed away August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John D. Ward. Loving mother of John (Diane) Ward, Reverend Father Charles Ward, the late James Ward (Eric), Susan Ward McCormack, Betsy (Craig) Kloss, Patrick Ward, MaryCarol (James) Mohan. Cherished Nana of Kathleen (Thomas) Rhoden, John D. (Margeaux) Ward III, Elizabeth Ward, Christine (Daniel) Miller, Mary Therese Ward, Charles Ward, Colleen Ward, Jack McCormack, Brendan McCormack, Patrick McCormack, Audrey Kloss, Aaron Kloss, Elliot Kloss Kuhn, Rowen Barker, Matthew Mohan, Thomas Mohan, Malachi Mohan, and Savannah S. Ward. Sweet great-grandmother Rose of Virginia, Jack and James Rhoden, Conrad and Rory Ward. Dearest sister of the late Dorothy McCann. Visitation Tuesday from 3pm to 9pm at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, Illinois 60187. Rosary at 4:30pm and 8pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am at Our Lady Immaculate Church, 410 W. Washington Blvd., Oak Park, IL. 60302. Burial follows at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the place closest to your heart, or , the , JourneyCare.org or Holy Angels Novitiate.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
