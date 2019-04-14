Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
ROSANNA MILLER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSANNA MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSANNA MILLER


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROSANNA MILLER Obituary
MUNDELEIN - Rosanna Miller, 75, passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 3:46pm surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's house in Tempe, AZ. Born in Italy, Rosanna moved with her parents to the US as a teenager. She graduated high school in Evanston, IL and moved to Mundelein where she married and started her family. Rosanna loved Elvis and Christmas movies and would dance all night if she could. Nana and her stuffed shells will be missed greatly by all. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Irene Maurantonio and her husband, Richard Miller. She is survived by her three children, Frank (Nancy), Christie (Santino) and Cathy (Robert), her six granddaughters, Samantha, Sophie, Katrina, Gianna, Mila, and Aria, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Connie Miller, and her nieces and nephews. Visitation is 4-8 PM Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral service is 10 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now