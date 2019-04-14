MUNDELEIN - Rosanna Miller, 75, passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 3:46pm surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's house in Tempe, AZ. Born in Italy, Rosanna moved with her parents to the US as a teenager. She graduated high school in Evanston, IL and moved to Mundelein where she married and started her family. Rosanna loved Elvis and Christmas movies and would dance all night if she could. Nana and her stuffed shells will be missed greatly by all. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Irene Maurantonio and her husband, Richard Miller. She is survived by her three children, Frank (Nancy), Christie (Santino) and Cathy (Robert), her six granddaughters, Samantha, Sophie, Katrina, Gianna, Mila, and Aria, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Connie Miller, and her nieces and nephews. Visitation is 4-8 PM Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral service is 10 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary