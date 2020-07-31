Rosario "Rose" S. Huang, 89, of South Elgin, passed way on July 27, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin, IL. She was born on December 5, 1930 in the Philippines, the daughter of Manuel and Manuela SyCip. She was a 50+ year member of St. Laurence Catholic Church Survivors include her children: Anne and John Huang; 3 siblings: Natalia Ty of Maryland, Paulita and Diana SyCip of the Philippines, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Ahka Huang, on September 21, 1999; along with numerous siblings. Funeral mass will be private with burial at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to St. Laurence Catholic Church, 225 Jewett St., Elgin, IL 60123. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, is in care of arrangements. For information, 847-741-8800 or condolences to www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com