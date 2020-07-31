1/
ROSARIO "ROSE" HUANG
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSARIO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosario "Rose" S. Huang, 89, of South Elgin, passed way on July 27, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin, IL. She was born on December 5, 1930 in the Philippines, the daughter of Manuel and Manuela SyCip. She was a 50+ year member of St. Laurence Catholic Church Survivors include her children: Anne and John Huang; 3 siblings: Natalia Ty of Maryland, Paulita and Diana SyCip of the Philippines, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Ahka Huang, on September 21, 1999; along with numerous siblings. Funeral mass will be private with burial at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to St. Laurence Catholic Church, 225 Jewett St., Elgin, IL 60123. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, is in care of arrangements. For information, 847-741-8800 or condolences to www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved