Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE DONESKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE DONESKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE DONESKE Obituary
Rose Doneske (nee Hanket), 90, passed away April 28, 2020. She was born in Berwyn, IL, a longtime resident of Riverside, IL, and St. Charles, IL. Wife of the late Richard Doneske. Adored mother of Mark Doneske of St. Charles, IL and Donna Shanel of Dublin, OH. Proud Nana of James Shanel (Laura Shanel), Mollye Shanel, Katie Shanel (Rob Lovato). Cherished great-grandmother of Audrey and Vera Shanel. She was an avid bridge player and golfer and a member of The Silver Foxes of St. John Neumann. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -