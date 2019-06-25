Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ROSE E. JENSEN

ROSE E. JENSEN Obituary
Rose E. Jensen (nee Dunkleburger), age 92. Loving mother of Barbara (Kim) Jensen, William (Rhonda) Jensen, and Kathleen (Jonathan) Del Valle. Dear grandmother of Scott (Sherry), Rylan, and the late Brian. Great-grandmother of Amanda, Ashley, Jordan, and Mariah. Visitation Thursday June 27th 10 AM - 12 Noon at the Geils Funeral Home, 180 S. York Road, Bensenville, IL. then proceeding to Mt. Emblem Cemetery where the service and interment will be held. For information, 630-766-3232.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 25, 2019
