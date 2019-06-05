Rose Kennedy, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on June 2 2019 at age 74 following a lengthy battle against Alzheimer's Disease. Rose had a deep faith in the healing power of prayer and disease will never define the life she lived. She loved a good adventure whether it was treasure hunting with friends, running a 5k race, or embracing her love for learning. She will be forever loved by her daughters Amey Kennedy (Mark Schoenborn), Kristen Rujawitz (Eric) and Mary Catherine Wiedman (Jeff). Rose's loving spirit will live on through her 5 grandchildren Jonathon, Kennedy, and Josephine Wiedman and Gabi and Nora Rujawitz. She is survived by her sister Mary Meads of Lakeland, Florida. She will be reunited in heaven with her husband Joseph Kennedy, brothers Charles and George Smith, and her parents Charles and Mary Smith. Visitation will be held on Thursday June 6 from 4pm-8pm at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin IL followed by a memorial service on Friday June 7 at 10am also at Laird. Burial is at Bluff City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rush University Medical Center for Without Warning Alzheimer's Support Group. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 West Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, Illinois 60607 or visit http://rush.convio.net/rkennedy. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary