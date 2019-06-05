Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE KENNEDY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROSE KENNEDY Obituary
Rose Kennedy, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on June 2 2019 at age 74 following a lengthy battle against Alzheimer's Disease. Rose had a deep faith in the healing power of prayer and disease will never define the life she lived. She loved a good adventure whether it was treasure hunting with friends, running a 5k race, or embracing her love for learning. She will be forever loved by her daughters Amey Kennedy (Mark Schoenborn), Kristen Rujawitz (Eric) and Mary Catherine Wiedman (Jeff). Rose's loving spirit will live on through her 5 grandchildren Jonathon, Kennedy, and Josephine Wiedman and Gabi and Nora Rujawitz. She is survived by her sister Mary Meads of Lakeland, Florida. She will be reunited in heaven with her husband Joseph Kennedy, brothers Charles and George Smith, and her parents Charles and Mary Smith. Visitation will be held on Thursday June 6 from 4pm-8pm at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin IL followed by a memorial service on Friday June 7 at 10am also at Laird. Burial is at Bluff City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rush University Medical Center for Without Warning Alzheimer's Support Group. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 West Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, Illinois 60607 or visit http://rush.convio.net/rkennedy. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now