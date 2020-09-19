HOFFMAN ESTATES - Rose Kraft, a longtime resident of Hoffman Estates, died peacefully at home on September 17, 2020. She was 91 years old. Rose was the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Campbell, loving mother of the late Karen (Don) Busch, Steven (Dorothy) Kraft, Debbie Kraft, Christine (the late Paul, M.D.) Lewis. Dear grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and aunt to many. Rose is survived by her brother, Erv Spevak (Millie) and Eleanor Russ (the late Les). Rose's brother, Otto Spevak, predeceased her. Visitation will be held at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 PM, and Monday from 9:00-9:30 AM, followed by services. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
