ELGIN - Rose M. Luckow-Achtien (nee Braun), age 86, passed away on March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard H. Luckow and the late Frank Achtien; Loving mother of Laura (late Billy) Roden, Richard C. Luckow (Eilleen Boone), Therese (Andrew) Gloeckle, and the late Nanette Rose Johnson; stepmother of Anja (Don), Ernie (Carol), Hank (Lynn) and Tina (Pat); grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many; daughter of the late Carl and the late Marie Braun; also survived by many relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main), West Chicago. Prayers will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and proceed to St. Mary's Church, 164 N. Oakwood Ave., West Chicago where Mass will be held at 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019