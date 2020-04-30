|
|
HANOVER PARK - Rose Marie Giannini (nee Berry), 79, of Hanover Park for over 54 years, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home. Born April 21, 1941 in Chicago. Rose Marie loved gardening, especially flowers. She was a voracious reader and loved spending time with her family. Beloved wife of 59 years to Joseph; loving mother of Marie Davis, Joe (Denise) and Dan Giannini and the late Mike and Steven; cherished grandmother of Melissa, Jason (Desiree), Matthew, Amanda, Nicholas and Justin; caring great-grandmother of Alex, Ashley, DeAngelo and Isabella; dear daughter of the late Martin and Marie (nee Friedrich) Berry; kind sister of Patricia Berry and Margaret (Gene) Kummerer and dear aunt to several nieces and nephews. Services will stream at 11:00a.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020 via Facebook. Log in to your Facebook account, go to Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory and "like" us to view. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Association, , would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2020