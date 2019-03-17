Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE QUILTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE MARIE QUILTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROSE MARIE QUILTY Obituary
Rose Marie Quilty (nee Zellhofer), of Chicago, first wife of the late Harry F. Quilty; loving mother of Barbara Ann Quilty and Mary Ann Quilty (Tony) Magnifico, loving grandmother of Anthony Magnifico (Liz McNulty), Patrick (Molly) Magnifico (Molly), and Matthew Magnifico; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews, devoted sister of Gregor (late Paula) Zellhofer, beloved daughter of the late Gregor and Marie Zellhofer. Visitation Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Service 11:00 am, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. 901 Martha Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now