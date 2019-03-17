|
Rose Marie Quilty (nee Zellhofer), of Chicago, first wife of the late Harry F. Quilty; loving mother of Barbara Ann Quilty and Mary Ann Quilty (Tony) Magnifico, loving grandmother of Anthony Magnifico (Liz McNulty), Patrick (Molly) Magnifico (Molly), and Matthew Magnifico; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews, devoted sister of Gregor (late Paula) Zellhofer, beloved daughter of the late Gregor and Marie Zellhofer. Visitation Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Service 11:00 am, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. 901 Martha Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019