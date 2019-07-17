Daily Herald Obituaries
STREAMWOOD - Rose Marie Spina, 75, died Sunday July 14, 2019. Born January 10, 1944 in Chicago, Rose enjoyed playing Bingo and gambling when she could. She enjoyed playing volleyball, softball, pinnacle and cribbage, but her biggest passion was always her family. Beloved mom of Brian, Jeffery (fiancee Ramona Bastian), Shawn (Christina) Riebel, Eric (Kimberly) Riebel, and Nicole (Richard) Walleck; loving grandma of Daniel, Lauren, Caden, Bria, Kendall, Jacob, Samantha and Cassandra; cherished companion of Jim Burge; dear daughter of the late Benjamin and Loretta (nee Welnowski) Spina; kind sister of Benjamin (Jennie) Spina, Ann "Bubbie" (the late Vaughn) Paxson, late Virginia (late Donald) Andrews, Patricia (Raymond) Erickson and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 3:00p.m. until time of service 7:30p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Road), Streamwood. Following services, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. Private inurnment at Lakewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to of Illinois, www.nkfi.org, would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019
