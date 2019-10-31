Daily Herald Obituaries
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Marie Sullivan (nee Belcastro) was the beloved wife of the late John P. (1997); loving mother of Patrick S. (Nancy), Therese S. (Jerome) Victory and Cynthia J. (Warner) Harris; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Laura) Harris, Lindsay Harris, Sean Harris, Kaitlin (Nicholas) Lavris, Erin (Daniel) O'Connell, Lauren Sullivan (fiance Ross Purchatzke); great-grandmother of Kaylee Harris, Grace O'Connell and Jack Lavris; dear sister of Rebecca (Donn) Drummond and the late Sylvia Belcastro; devoted daughter of the late Samuel and the late Theresa Belcastro (nee Perry). Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 3 from 3pm until 8pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. A funeral Mass and burial will be held in Washington, Pa. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind (www.chicagolighthouse.org) or the . Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
