Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
7958 W. Foster
Chicago, IL
View Map
Rose Marie Wijas, nee Beyak, age 88, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Leo; loving mother of Kenneth, Debbie (John) Zender, Patty (late Dan) Martisius and Andrew (Nicolette); dear grandmother of Michael (Beth), Michelle, Anne (Brian), Joseph (Emily), Jacqueline (fiance, Tomek) and Deana; great-grandmother of Kyle, Harrison, Nicholas, Megan, Leo and Micael; loving sister of Dolores (late Bob) Levake and Lorraine (late Richard) Forey. Visitation Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 3-8pm at Matz Funeral Home 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Family and friends will meet Monday, 9:45am at St. Eugene Church, 7958 W. Foster, Chicago for a 10am Mass. Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Information, call 847-394-2336 or visit www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019
