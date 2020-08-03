DEER PARK - Rose Marie Wimer, 93. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Wimer. Loving mother of Jack (Betty), Debra (Edward) Hansen, Bruce (Jane), Timothy and Jeffry (Kathleen). Cherished grandmother of Heather and Shawn Hansen, Alison, Daniel, Patricia, Timothy Jr., Adam, Sean and Keely. Proud great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Dear sister-in-law of Harriet Pergande. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rose Marie's name to Little Sister's of the Poor, 80 W. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL 60067. Visitation Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 9 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
.