1/
ROSE MARIE WIMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEER PARK - Rose Marie Wimer, 93. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Wimer. Loving mother of Jack (Betty), Debra (Edward) Hansen, Bruce (Jane), Timothy and Jeffry (Kathleen). Cherished grandmother of Heather and Shawn Hansen, Alison, Daniel, Patricia, Timothy Jr., Adam, Sean and Keely. Proud great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Dear sister-in-law of Harriet Pergande. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rose Marie's name to Little Sister's of the Poor, 80 W. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL 60067. Visitation Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 9 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved