LONG GROVE - Rose Mary Lucid was born on August 21, 1932 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland to Patrick and Bridget (ne Dolan) McGuinness. She died Friday, December 20, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Mrs. Lucid worked as a registered nurse for Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for 25 years and Addolorata Villa in Wheeling for 10 years, retiring at the age of 81 years old. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Palatine. Rose lived fully; she enjoyed sausage pizza, red wine, dancing, and marathon karaoke sessions. She remained curious and engaged with the world through a steady diet of news and books. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends who were drawn to her kind, gentle spirit. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Rose is survived by her children, Mary (Bill) Hendriksen, Annette Lucid and Michael (Kelly) Lucid; grandchildren, Danny (fiance Kelee Mefford) Hendriksen, Kevin Hendriksen, Theresa (fiance Taylor Gombos) Strike, Heather Strike, Jonathan Howe, Justin Hamlin, and Jeremy Hamlin; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Howe; sister, Kathleen McGuinness; brother, Ted (Ann) McGuinness and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband. David Lucid; her parents and siblings, Patrick McGuinness, Maureen (James) McMahon and Margaret (Francie) McGeary. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayers 9:15 am Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding to St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 North Benton Street, Palatine, IL 60067. Interment is private. As Rose loved flowers, floral donations are welcome and appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 26, 2019