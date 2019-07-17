|
CARPENTERSVILLE - Rose P. Drake, 86, Carpentersville, passed away on Monday July 15, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1933 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Anthony and Lorenzena Terlizzi. Survivors include her four children: Karen (Christopher) Collier, Marie Joan Drake, Dennis Drake, Laura (Joseph) Gramaldi; ten grandchildren: Steven (Nicole), Kimberly (Abi), Daniel (Taylor), Brad, Kristen, Sarah, Nick, Brandon (Marian), Brett (Chelsea) and Briana; her great grandchildren: Westley, Camden and Ellie Rose; her brother-in-law: Delbert (Geraldine) Drake, along with many nieces, nephews and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Harry S. Drake in 1992; a son: Michael Drake; two sisters and a brother. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Laurence Catholic Church, corner of Standish and Jewett St., Elgin IL 60123, with Rev. Robert Camacho officiating. Burial will follow at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 9:30am until the mass. Laird Funeral Home, West Dundee is in care of arrangements. 847-836-8770 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019