GURNEE - Memorial service for Roseann Lipavsky (nee Roeder), 89, is 3 PM Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Visitation is 1-3 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Roseann was born May 7, 1929 in Chicago and died March 9, 2019 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She is survived by her loving children Donna (Graham) Marshall, Dawn (Bob) Graese, Sharon (George) Whitfield and her son-in-law Irving Wright, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Leslie and daughter Peggy Wright. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019