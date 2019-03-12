Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
ROSEANN LIPAVSKY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEANN LIPAVSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEANN LIPAVSKY


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROSEANN LIPAVSKY Obituary
GURNEE - Memorial service for Roseann Lipavsky (nee Roeder), 89, is 3 PM Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Visitation is 1-3 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Roseann was born May 7, 1929 in Chicago and died March 9, 2019 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She is survived by her loving children Donna (Graham) Marshall, Dawn (Bob) Graese, Sharon (George) Whitfield and her son-in-law Irving Wright, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Leslie and daughter Peggy Wright. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now