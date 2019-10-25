Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
ROSEANNE M. GASTON


1941 - 2019
HUNTLEY - Roseanne M. Gaston, 78, died peacefully, October 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 9:00am until the 10:00am Mass all at St. Mary Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the . Roseanne was born February 2, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Roy and Rose Dahldorf. On July 1, 2005 she married her husband, Thomas C. Gaston. Roseanne enjoyed traveling, she loved Florida and being near water. She also enjoyed gambling, playing cards, Bunco and going to the racetrack. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Gaston, her children, Cathy (Joseph) Sucato, James Langton, Robert (Stacey) Langton, by her grandchildren, Christopher, Crystal, Brittany, Catrina and Nick. She is also survived by her step children, Jeffrey (Cyndee) Gaston, and Gregg Gaston and by her step grandchildren, Jake, Brianna, Amanda and Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her first husband, Robert F. Langton. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
