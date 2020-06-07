Rosemarie A. Bona, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday June 1,2020 in her home, surrounded by her children. She was a 62 year resident of Elk Grove Village and a retired R.N. from Alexian Brothers Medical Center. Rose was predeceased by her loving husband, Augustine J. "Augie"Bona, she leaves to cherish her memory: sister, Vivian; daughters, Mary (the late Daniel) Jakob, Pam (Tom) Jennings, Sharon (Bruce) Beiersdorf and son, Russ (Ginny) Bona; grandchildren, Morgan (Daniel), Christopher, Matthew (Kristin), Curt, Andrew (Nika), Rachel (Nate), Marlee, Corrin and Jessica (Joe); great-grandson, Benjamin Thomas. Rose was a compassionate and gentle person whose passion was caring for others. Her kitchen was the heart of her home where her beloved family and friends would gather. Mom (nana) the memory of you will always be in our hearts.