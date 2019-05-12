|
SCHAUMBURG - Rosemarie Alexander, nee Fedorski, age 69. Beloved wife of Dan Alexander; loving mother of Lisa (Gus) Livas and Gina Alexander; proud grandmother of Nikoleta and Dimitri Livas; dear sister of Louis (Pat) Fedorski; fond aunt of many. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Mater Christi Church, 2431 S. 10th Ave., North Riverside. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy- Westchester Funeral Home. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019