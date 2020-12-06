1/1
ROSEMARIE ANN METCALF
1936 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Rosemarie Ann Metcalf was born on March 23, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Adolph and Anna (nee Ralous) Stupka. She died Friday, November 27, 2020 at ManorCare of Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights. Mrs. Metcalf was a bookkeeper for Kirchoff Insurance Agency before she retired. She loved reading, animals and getting together with her friends Rosemarie is survived by her daughter, Heidi (Tom) Dempsey; and her grandchildren Alyssa, Shannon, and Kevin Dempsey. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Metcalf; and her parents. Funeral service and interment are private. Burial was at St. Mary Parish Cemetery in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60603. Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
