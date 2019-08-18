|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Rosemarie Ann Wisniewski, nee Szubert, age 90 passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Wisniewski. Loving mother of James (Michelle) Wisniewski and Richard (Karen) Wisniewski. Cherished grandmother of Kristie (Justin) Freres, Elissa Wisniewski, David Wisniewski, Andrew (Megan) Wisniewski, and cherished great-grandmother of Jacob Freres. Loving sister of the late William John Szubert. Rosemarie was born November 28, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Michael and Antoinette Szubert. Eddie and Ro traveled extensively during their 56 years of marriage and enjoyed a long and rewarding retirement. Services will be private. For information, call 224-310-8499.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019