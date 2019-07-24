|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Rosemarie "Rosie" Crawford was born February 22, 1950 in Chicago to George and Mary (nee Bailey) Bennett. She died July 8, 2019 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Rosie is survived by her husband Barry D. Crawford; her children Christina M. Crawford and James P. Crawford; her granddaughter Emma Rose Crawford and by her siblings Paul (late Linda) Bennett, Delia (late Robert) Harter, Leonard (Barbara) Bennett, Mary (Thomas) Malensek, John (Lisa) Bennett, Tim (Lu) Bennett and Virginia (Marc) Krebs. Rosemarie is preceded in death by her parents. Memorial visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM until at 5:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (four blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Interment private. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 24, 2019