Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
ROSEMARIE ELLEN KELLY MALLERS


1936 - 2019
ROSEMARIE ELLEN KELLY MALLERS Obituary
Rosemarie Ellen Kelly Mallers, 82, passed away February 8, 2019, with her family by her side. Rosemarie was born to the late James and Helen Kelly October 11, 1936 in Chicago, IL. Rosemarie graduated from Alvernia High School. Rosemarie earned her nurses degree at Elgin Community College and retired from Sherman Hospital. She married Thomas Mallers on May 14, 1955 and spent their formative years in Streamwood. They have spent the last 20 years in Huntley. Rosemarie was a founding member of St John Evangelist Church in Streamwood and a strong contributor to St Mary's Church in Huntley. Equally important to Rosemarie beyond her faith was being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended families and friends. Rosemarie is survived by her husband Tom and children Tom and Melodee, Tim and Laura, Anthony and Deb, Kevin and Betsy, Matt and Deb, Bob and Melissa, Kelly and Dave, and Cathy. Rosemarie is also blessed with 25 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents James and Helen Kelly, her sister Eileen Mildenberger, children; Shannon, Michael and Terry, and grandchild Tammy Wensch. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, at the DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley and on at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Masson Wednesday, February 13. Burial will be in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Options & Advocacy for McHenry County. For more information please call 847-515-8772 or online condolences can be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019
