ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Rosemarie "Rose" Hutchins was born August 30, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to Dominick and Isabelle (nee Adago) Romano. She died April 11, 2020 at Lexington of Elmhurst. Rose is survived by her children, Michael (Maria) Hutchins, Deb Bartenfeld. Jeannine (Norman C.) Fields and Holly (Steve Welch) Hutchins; her grandchildren, Michael, Colin, Megan, Richard, Tyler, and Melanie; her great-grandchild, Zara; her siblings, William (Diane) Romano, Lorraine Scialdone and Lillian Romano. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard (Claudette) Romano; her brother-in-law, Andrew Scialdone. Committal service broadcast on Facebook Live at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Charities, Meals on Wheels, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654, www.catholiccharities.net or to Greater Chicago Food Depository, P.O. Box 74008557, Chicago, IL 60674-8557, https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 16, 2020