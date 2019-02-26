Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Road (Route 83) at Lincoln St
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Road (Route 83) at Lincoln St.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
ROSEMARIE K. MATHESON

ROSEMARIE K. MATHESON Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Rosemarie K. Matheson (nee Devo) passed away on February 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Matheson, for 66 years. Loving mother of Michael (Jean) Matheson, and Janice (Doug) Elbert. Devoted grandmother of Kyla Jean, and Hilary Rose Matheson, Dan, and John (Rosie) Elbert. Cherished aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Rosemarie was a member of the Ladies Society at St. Raymond de Penafort Church. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 - 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect. Visitation Friday, 10:30 AM until Mass 11:30 AM at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Road (Route 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Funeral information, call 847-255-7800 or friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
