Rosemarie "Rosie" Meyer, 80, of Deerfield, IL passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 4, 2019. Rosemarie was born and grew up in Elgin, IL. She married Alan Meyer of Spring Grove, IL nearly 60 years ago on October 1, 1959 in Spring Grove, IL. They were blessed with five boys over the next seven years. The busy years that followed were focused on the challenging and rewarding journey of raising their boys, shuttling them to school and attending their many sports activities. Rosemarie was a gentle, kind soul who dedicated her life to caring for others as a nurse. Her loving hands and spirit touched many people throughout her years in general and private nursing. Rosemarie was also an avid and talented artist who found her respite from raising five raucous boys in painting, decorating, various craft projects, and playing piano. Her creativity and sense of beauty was something to behold. In their later years, Rosemarie and Alan loved to travel, visiting friends and family and seeing the world, including a magnificent and memorable trip to China. Rosemarie is survived by her husband Alan and her five sons, Keith Meyer of Shawnee, KS; Brian Meyer of Alpharetta, GA; Douglas (Karla) Meyer of Arlington Heights, IL; Steve (Robin) Meyer of Arlington Heights, IL; Garret Meyer (Lesley Chadwell) of Huddleston, Virginia. She is also survived by her loving sister Julieann Brock of Corbin, KY and brother Jim (Elvi) Lord of Orlando, Florida and by the grandchildren she loved and who adored her - Stephanie, Brendan and Justin Meyer, Kelsey and Courtney Meyer, Ben and Bella Meyer and Joey Bielik. Friends are invited to attend a Remembrance and Celebration of Life services on March 9 at St. Peter's Church, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove, IL 60081. Visitation at 9am will be followed by a mass at 10am. Rosemarie will be entombed for eternity in St. Peter's Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to . For more information call Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home at 815-678-7311. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary