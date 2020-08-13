1/
ROSEMARY A. HORNE
Rosemary A. Horne (nee Harrison), 93, of Warrenville, formerly Wheaton, passed away August 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J.; loving mother of Deborah Horne, Patrice (Fred) Annerino and William F. Horne; proud grandmother of Matthew, Elizabeth, Colleen, Gina and Lindsey and great-grandmother of Ethan, Max, Lucas, Marlowe, Nora, Amy, Elizabeth, Grant, Annie and Natalie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Annabelle Harrison; and brother, Donald Harrison. Rosemary was born and raised on the north side of Chicago. Together with her husband Bill, they raised their family in Lombard and Wheaton. In her later years she was a "Pioneer" resident at Villa St. Benedict in Lisle. She absolutely loved the 13 years she lived in independent living and the wonderful friendships she made there. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Monday August 17, 2020, at St. Irene Catholic Church, 28W441 Warrenville Rd., Warrenville, IL 60555. Inurnment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to La Rabida Children's Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Dr., #1003, Chicago, IL 60649.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Irene Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
