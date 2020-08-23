1/
ROSEMARY A. OTTENSTEIN
1935 - 2020
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Visitation for Rosemary A. Ottenstein (nee Reice), 84, will be held Monday, Aug. 24 from 9:00am until time of prayers at 10:15am at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg, proceeding to 11:00am funeral mass at St. Julian Eymard Catholic Church, Elk Grove Village. Family and friends will gather for interment Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 11:00am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. Born Sept. 13, 1935 in Philadelphia to the late Wayne and the late Anna (nee Boyle), she passed away peacefully Aug. 21, 2020 at her home in Elk Grove Village with her loving family by her side. Rosemary was the loving wife of the late Donald; loving mother of Mary Ellen, Patti (Chris) Cordasco, David (Sandy); dear grandmother of Callia and Christopher; dear friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched, especially her "granddogs," "Tucker," "Sesame" and "Barkley." Rosemary proudly served in the U.S. Air Force where she met her husband, Donald, who also served in the U.S. Air Force. She was an outpatient care nurse at Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elk Grove for 40 years and and a volunteer at St. Julian Eymard Church. She enjoyed spending time with all her dear nursing friends playing mahjong and participating in book club. Memorial Contributions can be made to Alexian Brothers Hospice, www.alexianbrothershealth.org/services/hospice/donations or 1515 E. Lake St., Hanover Park, IL 60133 or 630-233-5100. For information, 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
