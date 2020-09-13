ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Rosemary E. Hansen was born on January 19, 1931 in Palatine to Jack and Rosalie (nee Zelsdorf) Clark. She died Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Rolling Meadows. She was a member of MOMS Club and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Algonquin. She was also a Girl Scout Brownie Troop Leader in Lake in the Hills. Rosemary loved drawing, painting, embroidery and was an avid gardener. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was loved by all. Rosemary is survived by her children, Sandra (Joseph) Lukawski, Lisa (the late Joseph) Reid, Jon (Esmeralda) Hansen and Suzanne (David) Short; grandchildren, Alexandra Lukawski, Jacob Lukawski, Emma McCurdy,Kristina Hansen, Kurt Hansen, Claire Short and Samuel Short; brother, Donald (Roberta) Clark; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hansen; her parents; and brother, Jack (Nancy) Clark. Memorial Visitation Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm until the 5:00 pm Memorial Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
