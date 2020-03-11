|
Rosemary F. Fink nee: Grimm; Beloved wife of the late Arthur O. Fink; Devoted mother of Debra (Merritt) Adams, Gail (Salvatore) Rizzo, Timothy (Anita) Fink, Todd (Betty) Fink; Loving Gramma Rose of Salvatore V., Cody (Amanda), Christina (Kim-Andre), Cameron, Samantha, MaryKate (Nathan). Visitation and Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 10:30. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd) Chapel Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Cemetery. For info 630-889-1700 or Salerno's Rosedale Chapel | Salerno Galewood Chapel.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020