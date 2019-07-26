Daily Herald Obituaries
More Obituaries for ROSEMARY GRIER
ROSEMARY GRIER

ROSEMARY GRIER Obituary
Rosemary Grier nee Orr, age 87, a long-time resident of Mt. Prospect, passed away July 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late James P. Grier, Jr.; loving mother of Cynthia (Tim) McGurn, Nancy Grier, Linda (Tim) Lewis and James P. (Lori) Grier III; cherished grandmother of Katie (Ryan) Murphy, Taylor (Lisa) Lewis, Kerry McGurn, Michael (Kelly) Lewis, James P. Grier IV, Allison Grier and Daniel Lewis; great grandmother of Avery Lewis, Tyler Murphy and Clay Lewis; dear sister of the late James Chapman. Rosemary graduated from Northwestern University with a B.S. Degree in Education where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was a teacher at Westbrook School in District 57 for 22 years and was a three term Mt. Prospect School Board member. Rosemary was named a Mt. Prospect Shining Star Living Legend in 2007. She was a member of many clubs and groups such as Infant Welfare Society, Lions Club, PEO. Visitation Tuesday July 30, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Wednesday July 31, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to District 57 Education Foundation, 701 W. Gregory St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 26, 2019
