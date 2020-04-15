|
ST. CHARLES - Rosemary Grubb (nee Lanasa), 79, was born in Chicago on February 17, 1941 to Vito and Emelia Lanasa and passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Rosemary was the loving wife of Quentin Grubb for 20 years. She was the beloved stepmother of Michael (Sue) Grubb and Matthew (Colleen) Grubb; cherished grandmother of Danielle, Kyle, Grace, and Anna; and wonderful aunt of many nieces and nephews whom she considered her children. Rosemary was full of love and life. She loved to tour the country on many road trips with her husband, Quentin. They also took several wonderful cruises together. But what she loved the most was her family, friends, and her church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vito and Emelia, her brothers and sister, Sal, Arlene, and Vito Jr., and her first husband, Dominic Garite. A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at a later date. The family will notify relatives and friends when this is determined.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 15, 2020