ROSEMARY HARRINGTON
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROSEMARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Rosemary Harrington, loving mother of two passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Rosemary was born on October 29, 1932 in Chicago, IL and was formerly of Buffalo Grove, and Ocala, Florida. Rosemary worked in early childhood daycare for 25 years. She volunteered at Northwest Community Hospital and loved to sing in the choir at St. Mary Church in Buffalo Grove. Rosemary had a passion for gardening. She loved to work outside and grow flowers and vegetables. She was known for her nurturing ways and her kind spirit. Rosemary is survived by her children, Cindy and Mark (Meghan), her sister, Jeanette (late Patrick), and her five grandchildren, Ashley, Daniel, Lucas, Tyler and Emily. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas E. Stashak Sr. and sisters, Emilie K. Scroppo and Monica D. Janney. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary of Vernon in Vernon Hills, IL. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Evergreen Park , IL. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved