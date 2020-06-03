On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Rosemary Harrington, loving mother of two passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Rosemary was born on October 29, 1932 in Chicago, IL and was formerly of Buffalo Grove, and Ocala, Florida. Rosemary worked in early childhood daycare for 25 years. She volunteered at Northwest Community Hospital and loved to sing in the choir at St. Mary Church in Buffalo Grove. Rosemary had a passion for gardening. She loved to work outside and grow flowers and vegetables. She was known for her nurturing ways and her kind spirit. Rosemary is survived by her children, Cindy and Mark (Meghan), her sister, Jeanette (late Patrick), and her five grandchildren, Ashley, Daniel, Lucas, Tyler and Emily. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas E. Stashak Sr. and sisters, Emilie K. Scroppo and Monica D. Janney. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary of Vernon in Vernon Hills, IL. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Evergreen Park , IL. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.