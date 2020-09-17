1/
ROSEMARY HARRINGTON
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSEMARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Rosemary Harrington, loving mother of two passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Rosemary was born on October 29, 1932 in Chicago, IL and was formerly of Buffalo Grove and Ocala Florida. Rosemary worked in early childhood daycare for 25 years. She volunteered at Northwest Community Hospital and loved to sing in the choir at St. Mary's Church in Buffalo Grove. Rosemary had a passion for gardening. She loved to work outside and grow flowers and vegetables. She was known for her nurturing ways and her kind spirit. Rosemary is survived by her children, Cindy and Mark (Meghan), her sister, Jeanette (late Patrick), and her five grandchildren, Ashley, Daniel, Lucas, Tyler and Emily. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas E. Stashak Sr. and sisters, Emilie K. Scroppo and Monica D. Janney. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Mary of Vernon Church, 236 US Hwy 45, Indian Creek, IL 60061. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Vernon Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved