On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Rosemary Harrington, loving mother of two passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Rosemary was born on October 29, 1932 in Chicago, IL and was formerly of Buffalo Grove and Ocala Florida. Rosemary worked in early childhood daycare for 25 years. She volunteered at Northwest Community Hospital and loved to sing in the choir at St. Mary's Church in Buffalo Grove. Rosemary had a passion for gardening. She loved to work outside and grow flowers and vegetables. She was known for her nurturing ways and her kind spirit. Rosemary is survived by her children, Cindy and Mark (Meghan), her sister, Jeanette (late Patrick), and her five grandchildren, Ashley, Daniel, Lucas, Tyler and Emily. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas E. Stashak Sr. and sisters, Emilie K. Scroppo and Monica D. Janney. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Mary of Vernon Church, 236 US Hwy 45, Indian Creek, IL 60061. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
