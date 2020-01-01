|
STREAMWOOD - Rosemary Jones, nee Brennan, wife of Robert; mom of Robert, Daniel and Patrick; sister of Kathleen (Costante) Eccher and the late Thomas, Patricia, James and Michael; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, January 3rd, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 S. Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood. Funeral Saturday, January 4th, 11:00 am service at the funeral home. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 1, 2020